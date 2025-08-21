Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties emerges as top bidder for Hyderabad land at ₹547.75 cr

Godrej Properties has won a 7.83-acre land parcel in Hyderabad's Kukatpally for Rs 547.75 crore, with plans to develop premium residential apartments near HITEC City

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.83-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally with a bid of Rs 547.75 crore. The site is expected to generate revenue potential of around Rs 3,800 crore through the development of premium residential apartments.
 
The company participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for residential group housing, where it secured the top bid, according to a bid status intimation email issued by MSTC, the auction facilitator. TGHB will issue the allotment letter after completing due process, Godrej said.
 
Strategically located near HITEC City, Hyderabad’s key commercial hub, the land parcel is earmarked for premium residential apartments of varied configurations. Godrej already has an established presence in the city, with projects in Kokapet and Rajendranagar.
 
 
Commenting on the development, Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said: “As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city’s growth trajectory. Building on the strong response to our recent launch, Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet, our presence here allows us to bring national-scale expertise while designing future-ready developments that create long-term value for our residents.”
 
The land acquisition comes on the back of the company’s strong quarterly performance. In Q1 FY26, Godrej Properties’ profit attributable to equity holders rose 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 600.12 crore, supported by a 22 per cent growth in collections to Rs 3,670 crore.
 
However, booking value during the quarter declined 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,082 crore. The company sold 4,231 homes spanning 6.17 million square feet. Despite the dip, this marked the eighth consecutive quarter in which Godrej crossed Rs 5,000 crore in booking value.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

