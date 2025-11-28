Friday, November 28, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties to buy more land in FY26 with ₹30K cr potential: Pirojsha

Godrej Properties to buy more land in FY26 with ₹30K cr potential: Pirojsha

Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land parcels outright and also partnering land owners to expand its business

Godrej, Godrej properties

Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties continues to be bullish about housing demand and will acquire this fiscal year multiple land parcels with a total revenue potential of around Rs 30,000 crore, a top company official said.

Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land parcels outright and also partnering land owners to expand its business.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company's business development, which means new land acquisition, has been pretty strong during the first six months of this fiscal and the pipeline for the second half also looks attractive.

Godrej Properties recently announced that the company has surpassed the business development guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the current fiscal.

 

Pirojsha said the company keeps business development target conservative to avoid any pressure on the internal team for land acquisitions.

Also Read

large-cap funds, equity fund

Mount K Kapital raises 2nd realty fund worth ₹4K cr, to expand beyond MMR

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India's house price index rises 2.2% in Q2 as RBI updates base year

Real estate

HDFC Capital, Hero Realty set up ₹1K cr platform for mid-income housingpremium

Real estate

Tata Realty, DBS Bank India sign ₹1,280 cr green loan for Intellion Park

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

"Land market has heated up. But, we should do at least Rs 30,000 crore GDV (gross development value) this full fiscal year under the business development," Pirojsha told PTI.

Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 75 acre land in Nagpur to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 755 crore.

The company will mainly sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties announced it has acquired 30 acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around Rs 3500 crore.

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, would also focus on execution of projects during the second half of this fiscal year, Pirojsha said.

He highlighted that the company's sales bookings grew 13 per cent to Rs 15,587 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period.

Pirojsha expressed confidence of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal year.

The company sold properties, primarily housing, worth Rs 29,444 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Godrej Properties develops group housing projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is offering housing plots in many tier II and III cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns, tenure ends on November 30

coindcx

CoinDCX says some user data exposed in breach at third party; funds safe

Aakash-Byju

Aakash puts Think & Learn's ₹25-cr allotment on hold over forex red flags

Apollo Pharmacy

Apollo Pharmacy targets 100 mn customers in 5 yrs, 2 new stores daily: CEO

omega trophy

OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

Topics : Godrej Properties Pirojsha Godrej Real Estate housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon