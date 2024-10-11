Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Good Glamm Group acquires Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 cr in all-cash deal

Good Glamm Group acquires Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 cr in all-cash deal

This marks one of the largest cash exits for a direct-to-consumer startup in the women's health and well-being space

Darpan Sanghvi (Left) & Deep Bajaj (Right)

Darpan Sanghvi (Left) & Deep Bajaj (Right)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Beauty and personal care conglomerate Good Glamm Group has completed the acquisition of Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 crore (approximately $60 million) in an all-cash deal, marking one of the largest cash exits for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup in India, especially in the FemTech space.

Co-founders Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj had stepped down from their active roles early this year and have now resigned as active directors too, paving the way for a new chapter in Sirona's journey.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group said the trust of Sirona founders in Good Glamm Group's vision has been instrumental in this acquisition.
 

“We share a common goal of empowering women through innovative and accessible health solutions,” said Sanghvi.

Valued at over Rs 450 crore, the group said the deal reinforces the confidence the market has in Sirona’s innovative approach. The transaction has also provided windfall benefits to Sirona’s employees through accelerated ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) vesting, resulting in early financial gains.

Founded in 2014-15, Sirona offers a range of products that cater to women from puberty to menopause. The brand has introduced innovations such as PeeBuddy, stand-and-pee device for women and products like herbal period pain patches, exhaustive menstrual cups range, period stain removers, anti-chafing rash creams and sanitary disposal bags.

“From PeeBuddy, now used by over 3 million women, to Sirona menstrual cups, used by 4 million women as a pad alternative, we’ve built India’s highest-selling D2C feminine hygiene brand,” Deep said.

More From This Section

Tata funeral

Politicians, film stars: Who's who queue up to bid farewell to Ratan Tata

With his son Neville by his side, Noel Tata, 67, was the face of the Tata family at Ratan Tata's funeral on Thursday. As India's top leaders and business tycoons paid homage to the titan, Noel, known for establishing the retail giant Trent, maintaine

After leading Trent, is Noel Tata poised to take the helm at Tata Group?

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Clients prioritise cost efficiency; discretionary deal demand low: TCS CEO

PremiumAir India

Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS sets in motion FY26 campus hiring process; adds 11,000 employees in H1


“It hasn’t been an easy road — bootstrapping, overcoming fundraising challenges, breaking taboos, and dealing with copycats — we have seen it all. This all-cash acquisition feels like validation for all the hard work,” Deep said.

In 2022, Good Glamm Group invested Rs 100 crore in Sirona through primary and secondary investments, delivering substantial returns of 6x to 20x for early angel and seed investors. Since then, Sirona has tripled its revenues in just 24 months. Their pay it forward arm Sirona Foundation also educated over 100,000 girls on the importance of menstrual hygiene and donated over 10,000 cups to women in need during this period.

Sirona has seamlessly integrated technology into its products, launching India's first WhatsApp period tracker and building a vibrant online community through its app. It has also taken bold steps to enhance feminine hygiene accessibility, installing feminine hygiene vending pods at Delhi airport. It also acquired IMpower, a women’s safety pepper spray brand, and India’s first vegan condom brand, BLEU.

“Building Sirona wasn’t easy — there were moments of struggle, doubt, and hardship. But through it all, what kept us going was the unwavering belief in our mission and the trust of those who stood by us,” said Mohit about the deal. “This moment is both bittersweet and a proud validation of a decade’s worth of work.”

Also Read

Refex Industries

Refex Industries plans to raise Rs 928 cr via preferential issue of equity

OpenAI

OpenAI secures $6.6 bn funding, emerges as one of world's most valued firms

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Indian startup funding dips 7% to $7.6 billion in first nine months of 2024

(L-R)Ajay Singh, Co Founder and CEO and Abhinandan Sahgal, Co Founder and CTO, at Pepsales

Pepsales raises $1.1 million in a round led by Chiratae Ventures

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI raises $27.5 mn in funding round led by Accel, General Catalyst

Topics : funding acquisition Health sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon