Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google removes some India matrimony apps, execs calls move 'dark day'

The dispute centres on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11% to 26% on in-app payments

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Google began removing the apps of 10 companies in India on Friday, including some popular matrimony apps such as Bharat Matrimony, in a dispute over service fee payments, potentially sparking a showdown with startup firms.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The dispute centres on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments, after the country's antitrust authorities ordered it to dismantle an earlier system of charging 15 per cent to 30 per cent.
But Google effectively received a go-ahead to charge the fee or remove apps after two court decisions in January and February, one by the Supreme Court, not to give any relief to startups.
Matrimony.com dating apps Bharat Matrimony, Christian Matrimony, Muslim Matrimony and Jodii were deleted on Friday, company founder Murugavel Janakiraman said, describing the move as a "dark day of Indian Internet".
"Our apps are getting deleted one by one".
The unit of Alphabet Inc has sent notices of Play Store violations to Indian companies Matrimony.com, which runs the app BharatMatrimony, and Info Edge, which runs a similar app, Jeevansathi.
Both companies are reviewing the notice and will consider next steps, their executives told Reuters.
Shares of Matrimony.com fell as much as 2.7 per cent after the Reuters report, before paring losses, while Info Edge dropped 1.5 per cent.
Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said it had cleared all pending Google invoices in a timely manner and was compliant with its policies.
In a blog post, Google said 10 Indian companies had chosen for an extended period of time not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play". It did not identify the firms.
"For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play's right to charge," the company said on Friday, adding that the Supreme Court on Feb. 9 also "refused to interfere" with its right to do so.
Google's app removal could anger the Indian startup community which has been protesting many of the U.S. giant's practices for years.

Also Read

41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2023: All you need to know

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

Alphabet reaches $700 mn deal in Google Play feud, to alter policies

Google parent Alphabet ad revenue disappoints, capex up; shares sink 6%

Royal Enfield wholesales increase 6% in February, exports rise 13%

Vedanta Aluminum set to achieve 30% women employee ratio by FY25: CEO

Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as MD & CEO

CG Power JV to invest Rs 7600 cr in Gujarat semiconductor facility

Mahindra & Mahindra wholesales increase 24% to 72,923 units in February

The firm, which denies any wrongdoing, dominates the Indian market as 94 per cent share of phones are based on its Android platform.
Google says its fee supports investments in the app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring free distribution, and covering developer tools and analytic services.
Just 3 per cent of the more than 200,000 Indian developers who use the Google Play platform are required to pay any service fee, it added.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue, Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Alphabet Google Google Play Store Google Play apps matrimonial sites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon