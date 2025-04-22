Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt appoints 2000-batch IAS officer Jitendra Srivastava as CMD of REC Ltd

Govt appoints 2000-batch IAS officer Jitendra Srivastava as CMD of REC Ltd

His postings have included important assignments in sectors such as finance, power sector, education, public health and infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

State-owned REC Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jitendra Srivastava as its Chairman and Managing Director, with immediate effect.

He takes over from Parminder Chopra, CMD, Power Finance Corporation, who was given the additional charge of REC chief, the company said a regulatory filing.

The Ministry of Power had conveyed the appointment of Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti as CMD of the REC Ltd in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, it said.

Srivastava is 2000 batch IAS officer of Bihar Cadre.

He has held several key administrative and leadership roles in the Centre and Bihar government.

 

Earlier, he served as Secretary to Government of Bihar in Home Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

His postings have included important assignments in sectors such as finance, power sector, education, public health and infrastructure.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

