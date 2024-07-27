Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steel ministry seeks financial aid for RINL from finance ministry

Earlier in the month, India Ratings downgraded the rating assigned to RINL's bank facilities from 'BB+' to 'D' on delay in the servicing of principal and interest repayment of term loans to June 30

Steel, Steel plant

Photo: Bloomberg

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ministry of steel is seeking a helping hand from the finance ministry for the beleaguered Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

RINL is under the ministry of steel. “We are in the process of requesting the finance ministry for help in certain areas so that RINL is able to continue as a going concern,” steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Saturday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Some discussions have already taken place,” he added. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event on the Indian steel industry organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Sinha did not elaborate on the specifics of the ‘help’ but said that there were multiple elements.

Earlier in the month, India Ratings downgraded the rating assigned to RINL’s bank facilities from ‘BB+’ to ‘D’ on delay in the servicing of principal and interest repayment of term loans to June 30, 2024. The instruments with a ‘D’ rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon.

The rating action reflected the public sector company’s delay in debt servicing of its term loans of Rs 410.5 crore that was due up to June 30, 2024.

More From This Section

About 151 GW green capacity under implementation in India: Pralhad Joshi

Chhattisgarh government seeks suggestions for new industrial policy

India to get 12 new industrial cities; DPIIT to approach Union Cabinet

Oil regulator PNGRB increases tariff on petroleum product pipeline

'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI


The steel secretary said that it was of ‘paramount importance’ that RINL remained a ‘going concern’.

“Once the steel plant stops operation, several of the units lose value such as coke oven, blast furnace, steel melt shop. And it takes time and a lot of money to revive them,” he explained.

RINL recorded a turnover of Rs 15,643 crore (provisional) during the period April 2022 to December 2022 and a net loss of Rs 2,751.34 crore, according to figures from the Ministry of Steel Annual Report 2022-23.

Sinha said that the steel minister had also met the finance minister on the issue. Steel and heavy industries minister H D Kumaraswamy also visited RINL earlier in July and assured all possible assistance.

On disinvestment of RINL, Sinha said, it was a public policy of the government, adding that there were different points of view.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given an “in-principle” approval for 100 per cent disinvestment in RINL through strategic disinvestment by way of privatisation.

Also Read

Roadmap for decarbonisation of steel to be out for public consultation soon

Steel industry in talks with govt for level-playing field: Sajjan Jindal

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

Vraj Iron and Steel's Rs 171 cr IPO subscribed 16.9 times on Day 2 of offer

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Topics : iron and steel industry steel ministry RINL Finance Ministry Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd India Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon