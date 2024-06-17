Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gruner to set up compressed biogas plant in Gujarat at Rs 220-cr investment

The establishment of CBG plants will significantly reduce the country's crude oil import bill

Maruti Suzuki, Biogas plant

The establishment of CBG plants will significantly reduce the country's crude oil import bill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gruner Renewable Energy on Monday said it will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.
The CBG plant in Navsari is expected to produce 44 tonnes of biogas per day (TPD) using cost-effective feedstocks such as paddy, pressmud, canetrash and of municipal solid waste (MSW). This equates to an annual production of over 16,000 tonnes of biogas, Gruner Renewable Energy said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Gruner Renewable Energy, in collaboration with a leading business conglomerate, is all set to establish Asia's largest compressed biogas plant in Navsari, Gujarat. The estimated cost of this plant is approximately Rs 220 crore," it said.
As India works towards decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, opening of plants like Navsari is going to play a critical role in meeting our goals of championing sustainable energy solutions, Gruner Renewable Energy Founder and CEO Utkarsh Gupta said.
The establishment of CBG plants will significantly reduce the country's crude oil import bill, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : biogas plants Biogas solar energy solar power projects Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon