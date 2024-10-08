Business Standard
BigBasket, Urban Company lead in fair pay; most platforms fall short

Booming gig economy, dismal pay: Fairwork report reveals only two out of 11 major online platforms ensure their workers earn at least the local minimum wage after deducting work-related expenses

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

The gig economy in India is booming, but how well are platforms treating the workers who power it? The Fairwork India Ratings 2024, released by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), in collaboration with Oxford University, reveals the harsh realities of platform workers across the country. In its sixth consecutive annual report, Fairwork evaluated 11 major platforms, including big names like Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Ola, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato, to see how they fare on key labour standards.

This year’s report goes beyond numbers to dive into the reality of gig work as platforms tighten their grip on workers’ time and availability. As political manifestos and legislative efforts in Karnataka and Jharkhand increasingly highlight gig workers’ rights, the report questions whether enough is being done to safeguard their welfare.

Fair pay? Only for some


Among the 11 platforms, only BigBasket and Urban Company managed to secure a point for ensuring that their workers earn at least the local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs. However, not a single platform provided evidence of paying a living wage — a critical benchmark for fair treatment.

Safety and security: Limited progress


Safety remains a major concern, yet platforms like Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato were awarded points for offering safety equipment and training. While this is a step forward, only a handful — such as Bigbasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato — went the extra mile by providing accident insurance and income protection for workers who face medical emergencies.

Contracts: Transparency still elusive


Bigbasket, BluSmart, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato received points for offering contracts that are accessible and easy to understand,and for having protocols for the protection and management of worker data. However, few platforms like BigBasket, BluSmart, Swiggy, Zepto, and Zomato have implemented clauses that protect workers from unexpected app malfunctions or irregularities in dynamic pricing, leaving workers vulnerable to unpredictable conditions.

 

Management: Fair or just barely?


Platforms like Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company and Zomato were praised for offering due process in disciplinary actions and giving workers a voice in appeals. However, deeper issues remain, with bias in work allocation systems and lack of transparency in how platforms manage their workers.

Representation: Workers still silenced


Perhaps the most troubling finding is the ongoing refusal of platforms to recognise collective worker bodies. Despite increasing calls for worker representation, none of the platforms scored any points for acknowledging trade unions or worker collectives.

Why the trend matters


The Fairwork India Ratings 2024 underscore a harsh reality: While platforms are making some improvements, there’s still a long way to go before gig workers can enjoy fair, secure, and dignified work. In a world where gig work is rapidly expanding, the stakes are high — not just for the workers but for the future of work itself.

As platforms continue to redefine what it means to ‘gig’, the need for stricter regulations, stronger worker protections, and real enforcement of labour standards has never been more pressing. The Fairwork India Ratings serve as a reminder that progress is possible — but only if platforms, policymakers, and society are willing to step up and make it happen. 

The question is: Will they?

