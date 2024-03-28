Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HAL conducts successful first flight of LCA Tejas Mk1A in Bengaluru

According to HAL, the Tejas Mk1A aircraft did a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. The plane was piloted by Chief Test Pilot Group Captain K K Venugopal (Retired)

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

The first Aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A Aircraft series after taking off from HAL facility in Bengaluru,March 2024. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A series successfully soared in the sky after taking off from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru on Thursday, the public sector aerospace and defence company said.
According to HAL, the Tejas Mk1A aircraft did a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. The plane was piloted by Chief Test Pilot Group Captain K K Venugopal (Retired).
HAL achieved this significant production milestone with concurrent design and development amid major supply chain challenges in the global geopolitical environment, subsequent to the contract signature in February 2021, HAL Chief Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan said.
Extending its gratitude to the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and associated private firms for contributing to the success of this programme, HAL said the country can look forward to early induction of the Tejas Mk1A by the IAF, and more numbers through the three lines of production established at HAL.
The Tejas Mk1A will have an advanced electronic RADAR, warfare and communication systems, additional combat capability and improved maintenance features, HAL said.
HAL had signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) on November 8, 2023.
The agreement was aimed at manufacturing BMI Engine Bay Door for the series production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
 

Also Read

Tejas crash: LCA has 4X better safety record than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

CDS to inaugurate Avionics Expo-2023 in Delhi, focus on HAL capabilities

Nigeria, Philippines, Argentina showing interest in procuring Tejas: HAL

Rs 36,468 cr worth of order for Tejas placed under Modi govt: Officials

NCLT declines to stay EGM called by Byju's over $200 million rights issue

Chennai refinery expansion cost goes up over Rs 3,600 crore, says IOC

CIL tops annual growth target, achieves 610.8 MT supply to power sector

IREDA Board approves proposal of Rs 24,200 crore borrowing for FY25

Wipro to train all employees on AI to become an AI-first company

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Tejas Mark 1 A LCA Tejas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon