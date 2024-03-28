HAL conducts successful first flight of LCA Tejas Mk1A in Bengaluru

The first Aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A Aircraft series after taking off from HAL facility in Bengaluru,March 2024. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. (Photo: PTI)

The first aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A series successfully soared in the sky after taking off from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru on Thursday, the public sector aerospace and defence company said.

According to HAL, the Tejas Mk1A aircraft did a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. The plane was piloted by Chief Test Pilot Group Captain K K Venugopal (Retired).

HAL achieved this significant production milestone with concurrent design and development amid major supply chain challenges in the global geopolitical environment, subsequent to the contract signature in February 2021, HAL Chief Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan said.

Extending its gratitude to the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and associated private firms for contributing to the success of this programme, HAL said the country can look forward to early induction of the Tejas Mk1A by the IAF, and more numbers through the three lines of production established at HAL.

HAL had signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) on November 8, 2023.

The agreement was aimed at manufacturing BMI Engine Bay Door for the series production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The Tejas Mk1A will have an advanced electronic RADAR, warfare and communication systems, additional combat capability and improved maintenance features, HAL said.