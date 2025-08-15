Friday, August 15, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Impose Trump's illogical tariff on China, US importers too: Amitabh Kant

Impose Trump's illogical tariff on China, US importers too: Amitabh Kant

He pointed out that other major economies, such as Turkey, the EU, and China, also import significant quantities of energy and minerals from Russia or China

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations

Former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday termed the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods as "totally arbitrary" and lacking "any logic," urging that India should consider imposing similar duties on other countries, including US, which still imports critical minerals from Russia.

"India should never bend. We should look at a long-term perspective. The Prime Minister has invested a lot in this relationship with the United States over the last decade. We should adopt a long-term perspective and ultimately win the game against the United States," Kant told ANI.

 

He pointed out that other major economies, such as Turkey, the EU, and China, also import significant quantities of energy and minerals from Russia or China.

"A 25 per cent tariff is arbitrary. It is not comprehensible to me because then you should also be imposing a 25 per cent tariff on China and Turkey. But you should also be imposing it on Europe, which is a very major importer of gas from Russia, and you should also be imposing it on many of the importers in the United States, as the United States is importing a lot of critical minerals from Russia; all critical minerals are still being imported from China. So it doesn't stand to any logic," he said.

Kant also urged India to maintain its strategic autonomy and energy security in the face of proposed US tariffs, saying that India should prioritise its national interests and not compromise on its energy security, especially considering that India's oil imports from Russia are significantly lower than those of China or Turkey.

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

"I'm a believer that India should not compromise on its energy security or its strategic autonomy. We are here for a long-term game, and we must win the long-term war. My belief is that we built up a relationship with the United States over two and a half decades, which was bipartisan. And this attempt to put a 50 per cent duty does not stand to logic because we import oil," he said.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, citing matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws. He claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had termed the US move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," and said New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amitabh Kant US China US China trade war Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

