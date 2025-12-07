Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HD Hyundai plans $2 bn shipyard in Thoothukudi; Tamil Nadu pitches policy

HD Hyundai plans $2 bn shipyard in Thoothukudi; Tamil Nadu pitches policy

South Korea's HD Hyundai, one of the world's largest ship manufacturers, is planning to build a shipyard in Thoothukudi. The project may reportedly see an investment of around $2 billion

Hyundai

The Government of Tamil Nadu has welcomed the decision by HD Hyundai to move forward with a new shipyard in the state. (Photo: Reuters)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2025 in Madurai on Sunday, Hannae Choi, vice-president and head of the corporate planning division at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a key part of the HD Hyundai group, said the plan was initially referred to as the SMITH Project — Shipbuilding Make in India Together with Hyundai. “But today, standing here in Tamil Nadu, I believe it is time to say: Shipbuilding ‘Make in Tamil Nadu’ with Hyundai,” he said.
 
This comes after Cochin Shipyard and Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, in two different projects, agreed to invest a total of Rs 30,000 crore in Thoothukudi. These projects may create around 55,000 jobs.
 
 
The Government of Tamil Nadu has welcomed the decision by HD Hyundai to move forward with a new shipyard in the state. This step reflects the confidence that global industry leaders place in Tamil Nadu’s vision, stability and economic strength, a statement said.
 
“The shipyard will be built in Thoothukudi, which offers climatic and geographic conditions suitable for a world-class shipyard. With a strong industry presence and major investments planned in port infrastructure, there is a clear pathway for expansion,” said industries minister TRB Rajaa’s office.
 
The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajaa and senior leadership from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

Also Read

Cars

Past gets a second drive as Indian carmakers revive legacy nameplatespremium

Anmol Jain, Managing Director of Lumax Auto Technologies (LATL) and Joint Managing Director of Lumax Industries (LIL)

Lumax group expects to more than double its revenue in 4-5 yearspremium

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric to hire 1,000 technicians as hyperservice enters next phase

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Auto industry weighed down by forex pressure as rupee depreciatespremium

VinFast and the Government of Tamil Nadu

VinFast to expand facility for electric two-wheelers, buses in Tamil Nadu

 
“Tamil Nadu was chosen by HD Hyundai because it offered a clear policy roadmap, fast coordination and a strong coastal ecosystem for a project of this scale. The state identified viable sites early and backed them with talent, infrastructure and incentives. Tamil Nadu provided a dependable and scalable environment for long-term shipyard operations,” it said.
 
Why is shipbuilding seen as a jobs and industrial-growth driver?
 
The shipbuilding employment multiplier is high, often cited at around six-fold in India, meaning one direct job supports nearly six total jobs (direct, indirect, and induced). Shipbuilding is labour-intensive and supports numerous ancillary sectors (60-65 per cent of value addition), making it a key driver for industrial growth and technological innovation in regions.
 
What is Tamil Nadu’s pitch to become a maritime manufacturing hub?
 
Tamil Nadu has been advancing its maritime ambitions, treating shipyard development as a priority to boost coastal economies, attract investment and build talent.
 
“Amid the growing momentum in the shipbuilding sector in India, Tamil Nadu has moved early and decisively. The state government has been working to identify sites that can support long-term operations,” the statement said.
 
“Incentives, modern infrastructure and focused policy have created an environment where global companies can grow with confidence. We will soon be releasing the proposed Tamil Nadu Maritime Manufacturing Policy. This is why HD Hyundai has chosen Tamil Nadu as its preferred partner,” it said.
 
The Indian shipbuilding industry is likely to grow at an exponential rate from around $90 million now to $8.12 billion by 2033, said a report by Finextra Research.
 
Interestingly, an industrial revival is expected in southern Tamil Nadu districts — including Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Virudhunagar — as the region has seen a huge influx of investments from mostly foreign companies since the DMK government took charge in May 2021.
 
In the last four years, around Rs 2.2 trillion of investment came to these districts, creating over one million jobs.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo sets up crisis management group to restore ops, ensure refunds

Real estate

ED to file charge-sheet against Gurugram realty firm in PMAY fraud case

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finserv targets ₹24,000 crore profit, 220 mn customers by 2030

gavel

IL&FS to move NCLT to recover ₹187 crore excess pay from ex-directors

Deloitte

Deloitte to launch AI platform 'Tax Pragya' for faster client insights

Topics : Hyundai in India Auto industry Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon