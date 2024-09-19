Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank likely to close $1 billion loan sale this month: Report

HDFC Bank likely to close $1 billion loan sale this month: Report

HDFC Bank merged with parent Housing Development Finance Corp in July 2023, adding a large pool of mortgage loans to the bank's portfolio but a much smaller amount of deposits

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article


India's largest private lender HDFC Bank hopes to complete a planned sale of loans worth more than 90 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) - its largest to date - by the end of September, three sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.
 
The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
HDFC Bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters query.
 
HDFC Bank merged with parent Housing Development Finance Corp in July 2023, adding a large pool of mortgage loans to the bank's portfolio but a much smaller amount of deposits. This has put it under pressure to increase the pace at which it raises deposits or to slow loan growth.
 
 
The bank is in the process of issuing pass through certificates that are backed by a pool of car loans.
 
India Ratings has assigned a provisional AAA(SO) rating to these instruments and said the collateral pool had an outstanding of 90.62 billion rupees as on Aug. 31.
 

More From This Section

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

AM/NS logo

AM/NS India invests Rs 1K crore for new production line in Gujarat

Blackstone

Global firms appoint top India deal makers as Asia heads amid deal surge

Ernst and Young, EY

Govt probing allegations by EY employee's mom about firm's work culture

The provisional ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery capabilities of HDFC Bank, the rating agency said.
 
"The bank has already tied up with investors that include mutual funds, some corporates as wellas some non-banking finance companies who would be subscribing to these instruments," one of the sources said.
 
The pass through certificates, divided in three parts, will mature in September 2026, July 2027 and September 2030, and will have loans worth 35 billion rupees, 18 billion rupees and 37.62 billion rupees, respectively.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chart

Hedging against volatility in NSE Nifty Bank Index suddenly looks cheap

PremiumMutual Funds

HDFC, Nippon, ICICI hoist the folio trophy as 40 funds chase finish line

PremiumBalanced advantage funds: Equity exposure dips as valuations kicks off

Balanced advantage funds: Equity exposure dips as valuations kicks off

PremiumChirag Setalvad

For valuations to sustain, corporate earnings need to deliver: Setalvad

mutual fund investment

Key financial rules will change from August 1: What you should do

Topics : HDFC HDFC Bank loan sale-down Banking sector Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon