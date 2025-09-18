Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Heritage Foods to cut dairy product prices following GST reduction

Heritage Foods to cut dairy product prices following GST reduction

Heritage Foods reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of long shelf-life UHT milk by Rs 3 per litre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Dairy company Heritage Foods said on Thursday it would reduce prices across its product range following the government's decision to cut goods and services tax (GST) rates on dairy products.

The company said it would pass on the full benefit of the GST Council's rate rationalisation to consumers ahead of the festive season, effective September 22.

Heritage Foods reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of long shelf-life UHT milk by Rs 3 per litre, while fresh milk prices remained unchanged as the category is exempt from GST, the company said in a statement.

The company cut ghee prices by Rs 50 per litre and butter by Rs 50 per kilogram. Cheese prices were reduced by Rs 50 per kg, while paneer was lowered by Rs 25 per kg.

 

In the ice cream segment, the company reduced prices by Rs 35 for 950ml packs and Rs 20 for 700ml packs.

The price cuts come as India prepares for the festive season, when dairy consumption typically increases.

Heritage Foods said the "consumer-first move" would help families celebrate festivals with high-quality dairy products at more affordable prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

