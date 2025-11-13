Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Birla Estate partners with Gujarat Titans as principal sponsor for IPL 2026

Birla Estate partners with Gujarat Titans as principal sponsor for IPL 2026

Aditya Birla Real Estate has partnered with Gujarat Titans as the principal sponsor for IPL 2026, aiming to strengthen brand presence and connect with fans across India through cricket

Gujarat Titans

Birla Estates anticipates tapping into GT’s growing fan base and connecting with audiences and youth beyond real estate.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A part of Aditya Birla Real Estate, Birla Estates on Thursday announced its partnership with the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) as its principal sponsor for the next season, for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.
 
“The partnership marks a significant step in Birla Estates’ brand journey, underscoring its commitment to innovation, excellence and creating meaningful connections with communities across India — values that both Gujarat Titans and Birla Estates strongly embody,” it stated in a release.
 
Partnering with GT, which is one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking teams in the IPL, aligns perfectly with Birla Estates’ philosophy of excellence, innovation and community, said K T Jithendran, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Birla Estates, in a statement.
 
 
“This collaboration allows the company to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field,” Jithendran added.
 
Colonel Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer (COO), GT, said that partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances its brand portfolio but also reflects its commitment to collaborating with institutions that elevate its presence across geographies.

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Q2 result

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit at ₹23.4 cr, revenue rises 3.7%

Hindalco

Hindalco rallies 4%, at new high; what's driving Aditya Birla Group stock?

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group in the midst of the next phase of strategic move: Birla

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

SBI Life Insurance, others buy 6% stake in AB Lifestyle Brands for ₹998 cr

 
“This association marks a powerful synergy between two brands that share a vision for innovation, performance and impact. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth,” Singh noted.
 
Additionally, Birla Estates anticipates tapping into GT’s growing fan base and connecting with audiences and youth beyond real estate.
 
“Having been associated with the IPL for the past four years, the partnership reinforces Birla Estates’ growing involvement in India’s sporting ecosystem, symbolising its belief in teamwork, perseverance and ambition — the same values that define both cricket and homebuilding,” the release said.
 

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

ReNew to invest Rs 60,000 cr in Andhra in multiple green energy projects

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group

Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bidpremium

Lotus Biscoff cookies

Mondelez India launches Biscoff, targets top-three global market position

Mirova

Mirova invests $30 mn in Varaha's Kheti soil carbon project in India

Ericsson

Ericsson opens R&D unit in Bengaluru to boost 5G development

Topics : Company News IPL News Aditya Birla Group Gujarat Titans sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon