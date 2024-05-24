Business Standard
Hero Realty Pvt Ltd appoints Madhur Gupta as its chief executive officer

Before joining Hero Realty, Gupta was CEO of Hero Steels Ltd, a part of Hero Enterprise, according to a statement

This year, Hero Realty is all set to launch four projects in Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana and Mohali. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Hero Realty Pvt Ltd (HRPL) on Friday said it has appointed Madhur Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer.
Before joining Hero Realty, Gupta was CEO of Hero Steels Ltd, a part of Hero Enterprise, according to a statement.
"His diverse background in the mining and metals industry and his strong proficiency in procurement, engineering, business development, project engineering, and supply chain management position him perfectly to lead HRPL into a new era of growth and innovation," it said.
Gupta holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is also an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.
Gupta's appointment follows resignation of Hero Realty's CEO Dharmesh Shah earlier this month. Shah will float his own venture. He became CEO of Hero Realty, promoted by Sunil Kant Munjal's Hero Enterprise, in March 2022.
This year, Hero Realty is all set to launch four projects in Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana and Mohali.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

