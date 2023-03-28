Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Shares of the company have declined 15 per cent this year after the company missed earnings expectations for the December quarter. Analysts say a sharp uptick in gold prices and a pickup in demand in recent months puts the company on a better footing.

Following the share sale, Warburg’s stake in the Thrissur-based gold retailer fell to 24.06 per cent from 26.36 per cent. Shares of Kalyan Jewellers dipped 9.1 per cent to finish at Rs 107.9 on the NSE, where over Rs 500 crore worth of shares changed hands.