Hindalco to build aluminium unit in Andhra as state expands iPhone ecosystem

Hindalco Industries plans to establish a new integrated aluminium facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam, with an investment of ₹586 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. The plant will supply aluminium for the production of Apple’s iPhone chassis. Aluminium, widely used for its strength, durability, and lightweight properties, is the primary raw material in manufacturing mobile phone chassis and enclosures.
The company’s proposal is set to come up for approval from the State Investment Promotion Board today, the news report mentioned. The new facility, which is expected to begin operations by March 2027, is likely to create over 600 jobs in the next four years. The project will be approved under the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025-30, The Economic Times reported.
AP looks to enter Apple’s supply chain
The aluminium produced at the new facility will be used in iPhone manufacturing, positioning Andhra Pradesh to make its entry into Apple’s global supply chain. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is aiming to develop an iPhone manufacturing ecosystem in the state.
The location adds to its strategic importance, given that Kuppam is just 120 kilometres from Bengaluru's Devanahalli, where Foxconn, Apple's largest contract manufacturer, started operating its second-biggest facility outside China earlier this month.
Hindalco looks to boost capabilities
Hindalco is stepping up its upstream capacity with significant investments in aluminium and copper smelting across India. At the company’s 66th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the strategy is to strengthen both upstream and downstream businesses, with the next phase focused on accelerated upstream expansion alongside continued downstream growth.