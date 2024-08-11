Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, say Madhabi and Dhaval Buch

The statement also said that Madhabi's two consulting companies immediately became "dormant" on her appointment at Sebi in 2017 as a whole-time member

Madhabi Puri Buch, Sebi chairperson

In a statement shared right after the short seller came up with its latest report, Buchs termed the allegations as "baseless".

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research is attempting to attack Sebi's credibility and indulging in character assassination of its chairperson, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval said on Sunday.
In a detailed statement issued on Sunday evening in response to allegations made by Hindenburg, the Buchs said their investment in a fund promoted by IIFL Wealth Management was as Singapore-based private citizens, and made two years before Madhabi joined Sebi as a whole-time member.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They said Dhaval, a senior advisor at Blackstone since 2019, is not associated with the real estate side of the private equity major.
The statement also said that Madhabi's two consulting companies immediately became "dormant" on her appointment at Sebi in 2017 as a whole-time member.
"Hindenburg has been served a show cause notice for a variety of violations in India. It is unfortunate that instead of replying to the Show Cause Notice, they have chosen to attack the credibility of the SEBI and attempt character assassination of the SEBI Chairperson," the statement said.
In a statement shared right after the short seller came up with its latest report, Buchs termed the allegations as "baseless".
Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Madhabi Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TMC demands immediate suspension of Sebi chair Buch after Hindenburg report

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

Buch issues fresh details, says Blackstone on her 'recusal list' with Sebi

LIVE: Hindenburg attempting to attack credibility of Sebi, says Buch

No investments in Adani firms, Sebi chair not involved in fund's ops: IIFL

Topics : SEBI Adani Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon