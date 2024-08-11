Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej Properties to launch Rs 21,000 cr worth housing projects by March

Godrej Properties mainly focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad for group housing projects

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jumped nearly four times to Rs 8,637 crore in the first quarter of this year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties aims to launch Rs 21,000 crore worth of residential projects by March across major cities to encash strong consumer demand and achieve 20 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal.
In an interview with PTI, the company's executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej expressed confidence that the company would achieve the targeted sales bookings of Rs 27,000 crore for the current fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the last fiscal, the company's sales bookings jumped 84 per cent to a record Rs 22,527 crore, the highest among listed realty firms in 2023-24.
Asked about the launch pipeline, Pirojsha said, "We are targeting to launch projects worth Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year. We have already launched around Rs 9,000 crore worth of projects in the first quarter of this fiscal."

The launch pipeline for the remaining three quarters is strong, he said.
Godrej Properties mainly focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad for group housing projects. It sells plots in tier II cities.
Asked about the performance in the June quarter, Pirojsha Godrej said the sales bookings remained one of the key highlights.

More From This Section

LIC to invest around Rs 1.30 trillion in stock market in FY25: MD & CEO

No investments in Adani firms, Sebi chair not involved in fund's ops: IIFL

Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

OYO raises Rs 1,457 crore from investors in series G funding round

Global demand muted; gradual improvement expected in domestic market: TaMo

"Total area sold was 8.9 million square feet, which is the highest quarterly booking volume by any developer in the country."

Sales booking value also grew very sharply, almost 300 per cent to around Rs 8,600 crore, he said.
Pirojsha pointed out that sales bookings in the first quarter of 2023-24 were slow and the company was keen to have a strong start in the current fiscal.
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jumped nearly four times to Rs 8,637 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal against Rs 2,254 crore in the year-ago period.
This is the company's highest-ever quarterly sales for the June quarter and its second-highest quarterly sales ever.
"Demand is looking amazing. We've seen two record quarters in a row," Pirojsha said.
Recently, Godrej Properties reported a more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 520.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
The total income grew to Rs 1,699.48 crore during April-June 2024-25 from Rs 1,265.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Godrej Prop stock soars 3% on land parcel win; Rs 5k cr revenue potential

Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,275 cr via non-convertible debentures

Realty indexation benefit gone, tax rate cut in Budget 2024. Stock strategy

Marico, Apollo Tyres among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Godrej Properties jumps 5% on upbeat sales in Bengaluru; stock at new high

Topics : Godrej Properties housing projects Affordable housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon