Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra across energy, EV sectors

Hinduja Group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra across energy, EV sectors

As part of the pact, the Hinduja Group will enhance the capacity of the Visakhapatnam power plant by 1,600 MW and set up solar and wind energy projects in the Rayalaseema region

electric vehicle

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group has agreed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in phases, following a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in London, the state government said on Monday.

Naidu met Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group India; Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe; and Shom Hinduja, Founder of Hinduja Renewables, to discuss investment opportunities in the energy and transport sectors.

"An agreement of Rs 20,000 crore investment in phases was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Hinduja Group to expand its investments in the state in a phased manner," said a government release.

 

As part of the pact, the Hinduja Group will enhance the capacity of the Visakhapatnam power plant by 1,600 MW and set up solar and wind energy projects in the Rayalaseema region.

The group will also establish an electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing plant at Mallavalli in Krishna district to boost the state's EV ecosystem, the release added.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to create a statewide network of electric charging stations in collaboration with the government to promote green transport initiatives.

Naidu said the partnership with the Hinduja Group underscores Andhra Pradesh's growing role as a hub for renewable energy and sustainable industrial investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Fintech

Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

Vodafone

SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Topics : Hinduja Group Electric vehicles in India EV market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon