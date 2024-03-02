Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages announces Rs 350 cr investment in MP

Through its 13 factories spread across India, HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across eight categories

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola, on Saturday announced a fresh investment of Rs 350 crore for its factory in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement, made at the Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain, will elevate the company’s cumulative investment in Madhya Pradesh to Rs 660 crore.

“The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of two new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB’s factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and juice tetra packs,” the company stated.

The expansion will not only boost HCCB’s manufacturing capabilities but also significantly contribute to the state’s economy, it added in a release.

The company has already invested over Rs 311 crore in the state since 2000 in its Rajgarh plant.

"Notably, the recent expansions in 2022 and 2023 included the addition of a Juice PET (polyethylene Tterephthalate) production line and an aerated Water line, totaling an investment of Rs 247 crore," the company further said.

