Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages announces Rs 350 cr investment in MP

Expansion in Rajgarh elevates total investment in state to Rs 660 cr

Coca Cola

Through its 13 factories spread across India, HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across eight categories

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola, on Saturday announced a fresh investment of Rs 350 crore for its factory in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement, made at the Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain, will elevate the company’s cumulative investment in Madhya Pradesh to Rs 660 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of two new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB’s factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and juice tetra packs,” the company stated.

The expansion will not only boost HCCB’s manufacturing capabilities but also significantly contribute to the state’s economy, it added in a release.

The company has already invested over Rs 311 crore in the state since 2000 in its Rajgarh plant.

"Notably, the recent expansions in 2022 and 2023 included the addition of a Juice PET (polyethylene Tterephthalate) production line and an aerated Water line, totaling an investment of Rs 247 crore," the company further said. 

Through its 13 factories spread across India, HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across eight categories.

Also Read

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

Coca-Cola conducting pilot test of its alcohol-based beverage, Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola set to invest Rs 3,000 crore to install new plant in Sanand

Beverage giant Coca-Cola joins ONDC, launches marketplace Coke Shop

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

Textile unit invests Rs 120 crore in Kathua, to employ 650 youths

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to invest Rs 350 crore in Rajgarh plant

Angel One, Kotak Mahindra Bank arm executives to launch wealth mgmt biz

Info Edge's Naukri, Shiksha, 99 acres removed from Google Play Store

Never received notice from Google: Sanjeev Bikhchandani on removal of apps

Topics : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Investment Beverages Coca Cola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon