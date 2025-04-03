Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Q4 growth: Firm reports 4% rise in mined metal production

Hindustan Zinc Q4 growth: Firm reports 4% rise in mined metal production

The company's refined zinc production was at 2,14,000 tonne and lead production was at 56,000 tonne. However, the saleable silver production declined to 177 metric tonnes

Press Trust of India
Apr 03 2025

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has reported 4 per cent rise in mined metal production at 3,10,000 tonne in the fourth quarter of FY25, over the year-ago period.

The company's mined metal output was 2,99,000 tonne in the fourth quarter of FY24.

The company said that it recorded "mined metal production of 310 kt ....driven by higher mined metal grades, mills recovery and increase in production at Agucha and Zawar mines."  The company's refined zinc production was at 2,14,000 tonne and lead production was at 56,000 tonne.

However, the saleable silver production declined to 177 metric tonne during the quarter.

 

The company's wind power generation for 4QFY25 was up 3 per cent to 63 million tonne (MU).

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.

First Published: Apr 03 2025

