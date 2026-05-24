Sunday, May 24, 2026 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hiring speed is compromising background verification processes: Report

Hiring speed is compromising background verification processes: Report

About 57 per cent of respondents believe organisations are frequently compromising background verification standards in favour of faster hiring timelines

Hiring, Jobs

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than half of employers believe companies are compromising on background verification to speed up hiring, highlighting a growing gap between rapid onboarding and due diligence, according to a report.

About 57 per cent of respondents believe organisations are frequently compromising background verification standards in favour of faster hiring timelines, the report by workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech revealed.

The report, Hiring Blind - Are Organisations Ignoring Background Verification Risks is based on inputs from 1,647 HR professionals and business leaders across industries during April 1-30.

As competitive pressures intensify across sectors, the data points to a widening gap between onboarding speed and due diligence, with direct implications for workforce credibility and long-term organisational risk, added the report.

 

'Credential fraud' has emerged as a persistent and growing challenge, with 33 per cent of respondents reporting encountering fake or inflated educational credentials during the verification process, while an equal percentage flagged identity or address-related inconsistencies.

Also Read

sbi

SBI staff threatens to go on two-day nationwide strike from May 25

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

GCCs trump IT services sector in net hiring for third consecutive yearpremium

Hiring, Jobs

Hiring activity up 6% in April, insurance sector provides top boost: Report

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Hiring sentiment improves in H1FY27 but growth remains selective: TeamLease

AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globally

AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globallypremium

Additionally, 21 per cent of respondents said they had identified cases of dual employment or moonlighting, underlining the growing complexity of workforce verification in hybrid and remote work environments.

The findings also highlight the rising concerns around gig workforce verification.

With platform and temporary employment continuing to expand rapidly, 71 per cent of respondents believed mandatory identity and criminal verification should be implemented across all gig platforms, reflecting increasing emphasis on customer safety, operational trust and workforce accountability, it stated.

When asked about the biggest verification challenge while hiring gig or temporary workers, 42 per cent of respondents cited high-volume onboarding as the primary issue.

Other challenges included identity and document authenticity concerns, workers operating across multiple platforms and the lack of formal address documentation.

The report also highlighted a strong shift towards technology-led verification systems, with nearly 63 per cent of respondents expecting AI-driven identity verification, digital KYC and continuous monitoring to become standard hiring practices across organisations within the next three years, reflecting growing confidence in automated and real-time verification tools.

"Hiring today is no longer just about speed - it is equally about trust, authenticity, and long-term workforce integrity. As organisations scale hiring across remote, gig and platform-based ecosystems, robust background verification is becoming a strategic business necessity rather than simply a compliance formality.

"The future of hiring will increasingly depend on AI-led verification, digital identity systems and continuous workforce monitoring to reduce fraud risks and strengthen workforce credibility," Genius HRTech chairman R P Yadav told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bombay house, Tata Sons

InGovern renews listing call for Tata Sons on governance concern

Deepak Porayath, CEO, Avante Spaces

Kirloskar Group sharpens real estate focus with broader asset class planspremium

Rupee

Anupam Rasayan to acquire up to 43% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma for ₹1,369 cr

office space, REIT, GCC

Knowledge Realty Trust to invest ₹700 cr to build office space in Bengaluru

Rikant Pittie, EaseMyTrip Co-founder, CEO, EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip focused on long-term growth, strengthening biz ecosystem: CEO

Topics : Hiring Recruitment human resource

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance