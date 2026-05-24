Hiring speed is compromising background verification processes: Report

More than half of employers believe companies are compromising on background verification to speed up hiring, highlighting a growing gap between rapid onboarding and due diligence, according to a report.

About 57 per cent of respondents believe organisations are frequently compromising background verification standards in favour of faster hiring timelines, the report by workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech revealed.

The report, Hiring Blind - Are Organisations Ignoring Background Verification Risks is based on inputs from 1,647 HR professionals and business leaders across industries during April 1-30.

As competitive pressures intensify across sectors, the data points to a widening gap between onboarding speed and due diligence, with direct implications for workforce credibility and long-term organisational risk, added the report.

'Credential fraud' has emerged as a persistent and growing challenge, with 33 per cent of respondents reporting encountering fake or inflated educational credentials during the verification process, while an equal percentage flagged identity or address-related inconsistencies.

Additionally, 21 per cent of respondents said they had identified cases of dual employment or moonlighting, underlining the growing complexity of workforce verification in hybrid and remote work environments.

The findings also highlight the rising concerns around gig workforce verification.

With platform and temporary employment continuing to expand rapidly, 71 per cent of respondents believed mandatory identity and criminal verification should be implemented across all gig platforms, reflecting increasing emphasis on customer safety, operational trust and workforce accountability, it stated.

When asked about the biggest verification challenge while hiring gig or temporary workers, 42 per cent of respondents cited high-volume onboarding as the primary issue.

Other challenges included identity and document authenticity concerns, workers operating across multiple platforms and the lack of formal address documentation.

The report also highlighted a strong shift towards technology-led verification systems, with nearly 63 per cent of respondents expecting AI-driven identity verification, digital KYC and continuous monitoring to become standard hiring practices across organisations within the next three years, reflecting growing confidence in automated and real-time verification tools.

"Hiring today is no longer just about speed - it is equally about trust, authenticity, and long-term workforce integrity. As organisations scale hiring across remote, gig and platform-based ecosystems, robust background verification is becoming a strategic business necessity rather than simply a compliance formality.

"The future of hiring will increasingly depend on AI-led verification, digital identity systems and continuous workforce monitoring to reduce fraud risks and strengthen workforce credibility," Genius HRTech chairman R P Yadav told PTI.