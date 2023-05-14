close

Housing sales in FY23 up 48% at Rs 3.47 trn due to higher volumes: Anarock

Housing sales rose 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.47 trn during the last fiscal across seven major cities on higher volumes and better price realisation, according to Anarock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Housing sales rose 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.47 lakh crore during the last fiscal across seven major cities on higher volumes and better price realisation, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock reported that sales of residential properties in value terms increased to Rs 3,46,960 crore last fiscal from Rs 2,34,850 crore in 2021-22.

In volume terms, sales grew 36 per cent to 3,79,095 units in 2022-23 from 2,77,783 units in the previous year.

The data pertains to the transactions of primary (fresh sale) housing market.

"India's residential real estate segment continues to show boundless forward momentum, and is setting unprecedented benchmarks," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

According to the data, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 42 per cent to Rs 50,620 crore last fiscal from Rs 35,610 crore in the previous year.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), sales grew 46 per cent to Rs 1,67,210 crore from Rs 1,14,190 crore.

Housing sales in Bengaluru increased 49 per cent to Rs 38,870 crore from Rs 26,100 crore.

In Pune, housing sales rose 77 per cent to Rs 33,730 crore from Rs 19,100 crore.

Sales in Hyderabad went up 50 per cent to Rs 34,820 crore from Rs 23,190 crore.

Chennai saw a 24 per cent growth in sales to Rs 11,050 crore from Rs 8,940 crore.

Housing sales in Kolkata increased 38 per cent to Rs 10,660 crore during the last fiscal from Rs 7,720 crore in the previous financial year.

Commenting on the trend, Gurugram-based luxury realty firm Krisumi Corporation MD Mohit Jain said the housing sector has undergone a transformation in recent years, becoming more mature and fundamentally robust.

"While there is significant demand from end-users, investors are also returning to the market," Jain said.

Signature Global, which is into affordable housing, Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said millennials are now actively investing in real estate, contributing to the overall rise in property sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Housing sales Anarock

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

