close
Sensex (-0.18%)
65759.32 -117.70
Nifty (-0.13%)
19646.50 -24.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6036.00 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.30%)
40246.85 -120.30
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
43770.50 -118.20
Heatmap

Adani Energy Solutions commissions 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission line

Warora-Kurnool Transmission is the largest 765 kV D/C (hexa conductor) TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) project ever awarded under a single scheme

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Warora-Kurnool Transmission (WKTL), spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres (ckm) across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, was fully commissioned by Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), the company announced on Thursday through an exchange filing.

The project will strengthen the national grid to ensure seamless power flow of 4500 MW between the western and southern regions, it said.

The project will also enhance the southern region grid and support large-scale generation integration from renewable energy sources, it added.

Warora-Kurnool Transmission

Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) was incorporated in April, 2015 to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into southern region, i.e., Warora-Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool, along with the creation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal. 

WKTL is the largest 765 kV D/C (hexa conductor) TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) project ever awarded under a single scheme. It involved the laying of a 1,756 ckm transmission line traversing across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the construction of 765 KV sub-station in Warangal on a build, own, operate and maintain basis. 

It was awarded on a Tariff-based competitive bid (TBCB) to Essel InfraProjects Ltd in early 2016 and subsequently acquired by AESL in March, 2021 following the stressed debt restructuring undertaken by lenders.

A total of 103,000 MT of steel was used for erecting the towers. This equals the amount of material that would be needed to set up 10 Eiffel Towers. The transmission lines employed around 30,154 km of conductor, which is equivalent to three rounds of the Moon. 

Other superlative accomplishments included:

• 1,524 ckm of stringing was completed in 11 months at a rate of 140 ckm/ month

• 100 MT tower erected per day with average 15 gangs and a peak mobilisation of 40 gangs

• Peak mobilisation of 2,000 workers across sites

• The project also braved two black swan global events: Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war. These caused disruptions in the entire commodity supply chain as well as leading to repeated demobilisation and mobilisation challenges.

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Energy Solutions commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here

Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price

Nokia to cut 14,000 jobs to lower costs amid weak demand in US, Europe

Wipro plans to join rivals in cutting new hiring as tech spending cools

REC along with BOI to cofinance projects worth Rs 30,000 cr in next 5 yrs

SJVN ropes in carbon credits developer EKI Energy for issuance of I-REC

Infosys to train 20,000 employees on Google Cloud's GenAI, aims expertise

Topics : Adani Adani Group Power Transmission BS Web Reports Adani Green Energy Companies

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN Playing 11Jasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon