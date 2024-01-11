Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HSBC ranked first for India offshore loans in 2023 helped by Reliance deals

Data compiled Bloomberg show the British bank was the bookrunner on roughly $4 billion of US-currency transactions in 2023

HSBC

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das, Preeti Singh and Divya Patil

HSBC Holdings Plc ranked first among arrangers for Indian offshore loans last year, toppling Japanese lenders from the top spot they’d held since 2020. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Data compiled Bloomberg show the British bank was the bookrunner on roughly $4 billion of US-currency transactions in 2023. Borrowing by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group contributed to HSBC’s business. Reliance took out a total of $6.4 billion last year via multiple banks, according to the statistics. 

Chart
As one of the world’s fastest growing major economies with an urgent need for infrastructure spending, India attracted international debt investors. Loans proved particularly popular in 2023 because they were faster to arrange and less expensive than bonds. 

The volume of overseas loans taken out by Indian companies hit its highest since 2016 last year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

“India is poised for growth and remains one of the key focus markets of HSBC,” Ashish Sharma, head of loan syndications, APAC at HSBC, was quoted as saying by a spokesman when Bloomberg asked about the data. 

HSBC won business from state-backed banks, including a $1 billion term loan facility from State Bank of India, according to Chetan Joshi, the bank’s head of debt financing in the country. 

A representative of Reliance did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. 

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Here's how the world's most valuable learning app Byju's became a trap

NCLAT rejects Jindal Power plea to allow bid for Tuticorin Coal Terminal

NCLAT rejects UBI's plea to oppose Darwin Platform's bid for Lavasa Corp

HPE secures financing commitments for $14 billion Juniper takeover

Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

Topics : HSBC Holdings loans Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon