Hyundai Motor India reports 12.6% rise in Feb sales, exports jump 25%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Sunday reported a 12.6 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 66,134 units in February 2026.

Domestic sales grew 9.8 per cent to 52,407 units in February, and exports surged 24.8 per cent to 13,727 units, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

This is HMIL's highest-ever tally for total and domestic sales for February since its inception, the company added.

HMIL MD and CEO Tarun Garg said, "We kicked off 2026 on a high note, achieving our highest-ever monthly sales in January, and the momentum continues in February".

As the company approaches completing 30 years in India, he said, "Our ambition is very clear, to make cutting-edge connected technology accessible to all while elevating every ownership experience and carrying the spirit of Hyundai from India to the world".