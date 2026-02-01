Hyundai Motors India's sales rise 11.5% to 73,137 units in January
MD and CEO Tarun Garg said this reflects not only Hyundai's brand leadership but also the collective strength of people, partners and customers
Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total sales increased 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 73,137 units in January.
The company's total sales stood at 65,603 units in January last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.
The automaker said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 59,107 units last month as compared with 54,003 units in the year-ago period.
Exports stood at 14,030 units last month as against 11,600 units in January 2024.
"Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, alongside highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a strong 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth, reflects not only Hyundai's brand leadership but also the collective strength of our people, partners and customers," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said in a statement.
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 10:45 AM IST