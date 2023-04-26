close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance General to accept e-Rupee through Yes Bank for premium payments

Reliance General Insurance said it has become a forerunner general insurance company in the country to accept the Reserve Bank of India's Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday said it has become a forerunner general insurance company in the country to accept the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.

The company has tied up with Yes Bank to facilitate the collection of premiums in the digital mode using the bank's eRupee platform, a statement said.

Customers who have an active e-wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance's eRupee QR code to make immediate payment, it said.

With this pioneering launch, the company is presenting its customers with an easy, safe, instant and green payment solution, and taking its promise of providing excellent customer experience to the next level.

eRupee is a digital token that is equivalent to a banknote i.e. legal tender, and is a sovereign currency backed by the RBI, it noted.

Being digital, eRupee removes all the issues of handling physical cash and offers the same anonymity as a banknote, it said.

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Tata Power to 'BB+' with stable outlook

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

Bourses approves transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to Bank as part of merger

Patent applications grow 13.6% in FY22, highest in a decade: Nasscom report

Moreover, it said, since all eRupee transactions are done through an RBI-regulated entity, it reduces banknote-related risks like anti-money laundering, the counterfeit of currency etc.

Reliance General Insurance is enabling its customers to hedge such risks by providing eRupee as a form of digital currency transaction option thereby promoting safe financial transactions, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India YES Bank RBI

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bourses approves transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to Bank as part of merger

HDFC Ltd
2 min read
Premium

52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

Pramod Agrawal, chairman, Coal India (CIL)
4 min read

Patent applications grow 13.6% in FY22, highest in a decade: Nasscom report

Patent applications grow 13.6 per cent in FY22, highest in a decade
2 min read

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

Image
1 min read

Indus Towers' net profit declines 23% to Rs 1,399 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon