ICICI to move ahead with its plan to increase 4% stake in Lombard business

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks can either hold less than 30 per cent or more than 50 per cent stake in an insurance business, reported Moneycontrol (MC). The decision to increase the stake by four per cent will take ICICI Bank's ownership in the ICICI insurance business beyond 52 per cent, consistent with the RBI rule.

ICICI Bank is set to raise its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by four percentage points after its board approves the decision. In an exchange filing on May 28, the bank said the process would involve multiple transactions.