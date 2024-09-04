ICRA upgrades Vedanta's long-term rating to AA on strong credit profile

Credit rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said that it has upgraded Vedanta Ltd's long-term credit rating, reflecting the company's strengthened credit profile.

The long-term credit rating has been upgraded to AA from AA-.

The long-term rating upgrade considers an expected improvement in the company's credit metrics, following the successful fund-raising worth $ 1 billion by the company via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July and an additional $ 400 million generated from the offer for sale (OFS) of Hindustan Zinc Ltd in August, ICRA said.

This upgrade comes amidst significant developments at Vedanta Group that focuses on long-term strategic growth and financial strength.