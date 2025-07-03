Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cryogenic OGS IPO sees strong demand on day 1; booked 11x, GMP at 42%

Cryogenic OGS IPO sees strong demand on day 1; booked 11x, GMP at 42%

Cryogenic OGS IPO subscription status Day 1: The issue received bids for 3,09,60,000 shares compared to 27,06,000 shares on offer via 4033 bids.

IPO

IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cryogenic OGS IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of measurement and filtration equipment maker Cryogenic OGS opened for subscription today, July 3, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a robust response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed over 11 times as of 1:45 PM on Thursday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the BSE SME platform. The issue received bids for 3,09,60,000 shares compared to 27,06,000 shares on offer via 4033 bids. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹17.77 crore through a fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.   
 

Cryogenic IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS were trading at ₹67, commanding a grey market premium of ₹20 or 42.5 per cent compared to the upper band price of ₹47, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Monday, July 7, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Shares of Cryogenic OGS will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, July 10, 2025. 
 
Cryogenic has fixed the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,82,000 shares to buy at least two lots comprising 6,000 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹4,23,000 to bid for three lots.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

Stock market

Indogulf Cropsciences makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹111 on BSE

Premiumipo market listing share market

DRHP filings surge to 118 in H12025 amid strong valuation appetite

initial public offering, IPO

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 119x, GMP at 25%

 
MUFG Intime India, Link Intime is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

About Cryogenic OGS

Incorporated in 1997, Cryogenic OGS is engaged in the manufacturing and assembling of high-quality measurement and filtration equipment for industries such as oil, gas, chemicals, and related fluid sectors. The company is involved in designing, process engineering, and manufacturing solutions, including fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes Basket Strainers, Air Eliminators, Prover Tanks, Additive Dosing Skid and Tank Wagon Loading Skid.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades choppy; Sensex up 300 pts; Auto, media rally; Banks drag; SMIDs flat

markets, Sensex, nifty

Sensex, Nifty trim early gains amid cautious optimism; PSBs, metals drag

real estate

Here's why Arkade Developers share price is in demand today; details inside

stock market trading

Bajel Projects shares rise 5% on 'mega' order from Power Grid Corp

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly 3% in trade; here's what is boosting investor interest

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon