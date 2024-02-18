Sensex (    %)
                        
IHCL aims to strengthen position in spiritual tourism, to add more hotels

The company currently has 66 hotels either operational or under development at spiritual destinations, including the latest hotspot Ayodhya, and will continue to grow the portfolio

IHCL announces launch of new Taj Hotel with branded residences in Chennai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd is looking to strengthen its leadership position in spiritual tourism, developing properties in noted locations in India with spirituality expected to play a more significant role globally, according to a top company official.
The company currently has 66 hotels either operational or under development at spiritual destinations, including the latest hotspot Ayodhya, and will continue to grow the portfolio.
"I think spiritual destination and spirituality is going to play a more significant role across the globe. Not just for us, but generally for the world population, a very important role and I'm glad to say that we are at the forefront of it," company Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal told PTI.
On why the company sees a huge opportunity in the segment, Chhatwal said, "spiritual destinations are a safer bet because people in good or in bad times go to get the blessings of the Lord, whether it's any kind of good, bad, sad or happy event happening. That's a part of our culture. That's a part of our history."

He further said IHCL is "very pleased with the financial performance of all spiritual destinations".
When asked about expanding the network in spiritual destinations, he said, "We have 66 hotels either opened or under development and that will keep growing."

He further said, "in Ayodhya also we have signed three contracts. We will be opening our first one in one year from now, and the other two will follow."

Stating that all these are work in progress, Chhatwal said, "We are already present in 50-plus spiritual destinations... and maybe all of the brands put together may not add up to 50-plus destinations like we have."

From properties under Vivanta and Ginger brands at Katra, Vaishno Devi in North India to Taj at Tirupati, where a second property would be added, he said IHCL's spiritual destination portfolio almost runs across the length and breadth of the country.
"Even in places like Guwahati, we were almost the first ones to go there and spend our own money, that is IHCL's investment that went into it. We serve a lot of spiritual destinations and it's been a part of the strategy...," he said.

Topics : IHCL Tata sons IHCL Ayodhya hotels Puneet Chhatwal

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

