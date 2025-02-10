Business Standard

IHCL to add another property in Mumbai with Rs 2,500 crore investment

IHCL to add another property in Mumbai with Rs 2,500 crore investment

The construction of the Taj Bandstand, which will house 330 rooms, 85 apartments, and convention spaces, is expected to commence in 2025

IHCL Taj hotel brand

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the operator of the Taj group of hotels, will invest Rs 2,500 crore to add another Taj property in Mumbai.
 
The construction of the Taj Bandstand, which will house 330 rooms, 85 apartments, and convention spaces, is expected to commence in 2025, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, told the media on the sidelines of the bhoomi pujan of the hotel. Located near Taj Lands End, the project is expected to be completed within four years.
 
“This investment includes the acquisition cost of the land,” Chhatwal added. IHCL has received key pre-construction approvals such as the intimation of disapproval (IOD) and provisional fire no-objection certificate (NOC), with a few minor permissions pending. As a result, the city will have five Taj hotels and one under development.
 
 
The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, the first Taj hotel opened in Mumbai in 1903, currently contributes about Rs 800 crore in revenue, which is expected to reach Rs 1,000 crore in the next few years. Compared to this, Chhatwal believes that the Taj Bandstand should generate more revenue.
 
“Together with Taj Lands End, it could offer about 800 to 850 rooms, with or without apartments, and with the combined conference facilities, it will establish a completely new micro-destination within Mumbai,” Chhatwal noted.

Earlier, this two-acre plot of land housed the Sea Rock Hotel, owned by Suresh Nanda, chairman of Claridges Hotel. IHCL acquired it for Rs 680 crore and demolished the old structure.
 
The project will also include the development and maintenance of the surrounding area with landscaped gardens, sporting and recreational activities, as well as entertainment options, the company said in a statement.
 
Chhatwal further stated that 20 per cent of IHCL’s domestic revenue comes from Mumbai and Maharashtra.
 
“We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the first Taj hotel in Nagpur, and we are very close to announcing a resort in Sindhudurg,” said Chhatwal.
 
In the October-December quarter, IHCL signed 20 hotels, including three Taj hotels in destinations like Chail and Ayodhya.
 
As of December 31, IHCL had a total of 87 operational Taj hotels with 13,084 rooms and 38 Taj hotels in its pipeline, according to its investor presentation.
 

Topics : Indian Hotels Hotel industry Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

