Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / McDonald's sees biggest drop in US sales in Q4 in nearly five years

McDonald's sees biggest drop in US sales in Q4 in nearly five years

It fell 1.4 per cent in the US, McDonald's biggest market, its steepest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic almost five years ago when restaurants limited operations to drive-thru and delivery

mcdonalds

The company's global same-store sales rose 0.4 per cent in the quarter ending Dec 31, a surprise rise compared with expectations of a 0.63 per cent decline. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

McDonald's posted a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter US comparable sales on Monday, as demand took a hit from a brief E.coli outbreak while diners remained watchful of their spending. 
It fell 1.4 per cent in the US, McDonald's biggest market, its steepest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic almost five years ago when restaurants limited operations to drive-thru and delivery. 
Analysts estimated a 0.4 per cent decline, according to LSEG data. 
Similar to fast-food rivals such as Yum Brands and Wendy's, McDonald's ramped up its limited-time offers and meal deals in 2024 to spur spending among customers preferring to eat meals at home. 
 

Also Read

mcdonalds

McDonald invests $100 mn to bring customers back after E coli outbreak

mcdonalds

Colorado teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald's hamburger

McDonald's

McDonald's rules out beef patties as source of E Coli outbreak in US

mcdonalds

What to know about E coli, responsible for McDonald's outbreak in US

mcdonalds

McDonald's attempts to reassure buyers after deadly E coli outbreak

Analysts said the company's reliance on discounts could hurt margins in the coming quarters. Discounts account for over a third of sales, according to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh. 
McDonald's extended its $5 meal deal launched in June into December and introduced Chicken Big Mac in October, along with other special releases. 
But customer visits weakened after an E.coli outbreak that started on October 22 and forced McDonald's to temporarily suspend sales of its Quarter Pounder hamburgers in a fifth of its 14,000 US restaurants. 
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on December 3 ended its investigation of the incident, which sickened hundreds and killed at least one person. 
Customer traffic improved slightly in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, the company said, but that was offset by a smaller average amount spent by customers per visit. 
The company's global same-store sales rose 0.4 per cent in the quarter ending Dec 31, a surprise rise compared with expectations of a 0.63 per cent decline. 
This was driven by a 4.1 per cent rise in McDonald's business segment where restaurants are operated by local partners, led by Middle East and Japan markets. 
Shares of the company were up 1.3 per cent in choppy premarket trading. 
It expects 2025 operating margin to be in the mid-to-high 40 per cent range, compared to 45.2 per cent for 2024. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.83 was in line with market expectations.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

ONGC

ONGC signs MoU with BP for oil exploration, trading collaboration

Muttiah Muralitharan

Reliance launches 'Spinner' sports drink with Muttiah Muralitharan

hyatt

Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

real estate

Smartworld Developers awards Rs 532 cr contract to Varindera Constructions

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares surge 10% after regulatory relief from MoRTH

Topics : McDonald's McDonald's case Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon