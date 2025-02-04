Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / To boost voter turnout, Delhi shops, salons to offer special discounts

To boost voter turnout, Delhi shops, salons to offer special discounts

Apart from salons, various businesses, including shops, restaurants, hotels, malls, coffee shops, and dhabas, will also offer discounts between 10 per cent and 50 per cent to customers who vote

vote, election, voting, Voter

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Delhi Assembly elections just a day away, the Chamber of Trades and Industries (CTI) has announced that salons and beauty parlours across the city will offer discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent to people who cast their vote.

Apart from salons, various businesses, including shops, restaurants, hotels, malls, coffee shops, and dhabas, will also offer discounts between 10 per cent and 50 per cent to customers who vote. 

In a statement on Tuesday, CTI stated that around 500 salons and beauty parlours will provide these discounts on February 6, the day after voting. "The initiative aims to boost voter turnout in Delhi, where elections for 70 assembly seats are scheduled for February 5," it added.

 

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal emphasised that this effort is meant to ensure a high voting percentage. "This initiative will encourage more people to cast their vote on February 5 and the voting percentage will increase," said Goyal.

He said that more than 500 salon owners and makeup artists associated with CTI have joined the initiative.

"Voters who avail of beauty services such as facials, shaves, haircuts, massages, and de-tan treatments on February 6 will receive an additional discount of 20 to 50 per cent. The offer is open to both men and women who show the voting ink on their finger as proof of having cast their vote," he added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

vote, election, voting, Voter

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: What time do polls open tomorrow, Feb 5

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC hits back at AAP: We are three-member body, not run by one person

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

A war of words: Who said what ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi lashes out at EC after police charge her for Model Code violation

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections voting Indian Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon