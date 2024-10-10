Business Standard
Air India, Vistara make inflight announcements remembering Ratan Tata

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told staff that Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines

Mourning the demise of Tata, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said his invaluable contribution, source of inspiration and legacy, in so many areas to the nation, will live on | (Photo: Reuters)

Air India, Air India Express and Vistara are making inflight announcements on Thursday in remembrance of Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata for whom aviation was especially close to his heart.

Tata, 86, who was also Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, breathed his last on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital.

Officials on Thursday said the three airlines, part of the Tata Group, will be making announcements in remembrance of Tata in their flights during the day.

The demise of Tata also comes at a time when the conglomerate is in the process of completing the consolidation of its airline business -- the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect was completed on October 1 while the merger of Vistara with Air India is set for November 12.

 

Vistara is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told staff that Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines.
 

In his message to the employees, Air India Express MD Aloke Singh said Tata's passion and immense contribution to aviation and his guidance in the shaping the group and organisation makes the loss deeper.

"His legacy lives on and continues to inspire us in our journey ahead," he added.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan told staff that Tata has been and will continue to be, an inspiration to all of us in the Tata Group and across the nation. "The aviation vertical was especially close to his heart".

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect for late Ratan Tata, Air India Express switched over to a theme featuring white lillies in a dark background on its website and social media handles.

Not just the Tata Group airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air also paid tributes to Ratan Tata.

Mourning the demise of Tata, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said his invaluable contribution, source of inspiration and legacy, in so many areas to the nation, will live on.
 

"At IndiGo, we are grateful for his visionary leadership and contribution to Indian aviation, and deeply saddened by the loss," according to Elber's message posted by IndiGo on Instagram.

On X, Akasa Air said Tata's legacy is one of unparalleled excellence, innovation and compassion.

SpiceJet, in a post on X, mourned the passing away of Tata and described him as a visionary leader and pioneering entrepreneur who dedicated his life to building modern India through innovation and social responsibility.

Singapore Airlines, which has a long association with the Tata Group, expressed condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, saying he was a "visionary global business leader, as well as a cherished partner and dear friend".

"He played a pivotal role in setting up our Vistara joint venture over a decade ago, laying the foundation for a strong and enduring relationship between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara quickly established itself as India's most-loved full service airline," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

Tata, who was also a pilot and passionate about aviation, played a key role in Tata Group's acquisition of Air India from the government in January 2022.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, in a post on X, said Tata's visionary leadership not only transformed India's industry but also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aviation sector.

As a mark of respect for late Tata, European aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday cancelled the inauguration of its new India and South Asia headquarters and training centre in the national capital.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

