Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indiabulls HFC may have to provide Rs 1,000 cr for AIF investments impact

Indiabulls' Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 63,569 crore as of September 30, 2023, comprising Housing Loans (72%), Loan Against Properties (15%), and commercial credit (13%)

'Freak trade': Investors push up yields of Indiabulls Housing bonds to 43%

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the Reserve Bank of India's tightening of norms for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) investments by regulated entities, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL), a regulated entity, may have set aside about Rs 1,000 crore as provision for the likely impact of new rules.

IBHFL's investments in such subordinated units of an AIF scheme at a consolidated level amount to about Rs 1,000 crore. Accordingly, the company's tier-1 capital is expected to contract by this amount, according to rating agency ICRA.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) impact from the Reserve Bank of India directive is estimated at 150-200 basis points. Even after factoring in the impact, the capital position would continue to remain comfortably above the regulatory requirements owing to the adequate capital buffer, the rating agency said.

As of September 30, 2023, its net worth at the consolidated level stood at Rs 18,428 crore, and the capital adequacy ratio was at 35.7 per cent.

The RBI rule will be applicable to an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) scheme, in which a Regulated Entity (RE) is already an investor, makes a downstream investment in a debtor company. The RE has to liquidate investment in the scheme within 30 days from the date of such downstream investment by the AIF.

If REs have already invested in schemes having downstream investment in their debtor companies as of the date, the 30-day period for liquidation shall be counted from the date of issuance of the circular. REs will have to make a 100 per cent investment for such investment if they are not able to liquidate investments within the prescribed time limit.

Meanwhile, the housing finance company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures and Rs 500 crore through subordinated debt to support the business. ICRA has assigned an “AA” rating to both instruments.

Indiabulls’ Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 63,569 crore as of September 30, 2023, comprising Housing Loans (72 per cent), Loan Against Properties (15 per cent), and commercial credit (13 per cent).

Also Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance zooms 9% on dividend proposal, fund raising plan

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Indiabulls Housing board okays 62.5% dividend payout, rebranding plans

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

Stocks to Watch on Aug 29: RIL, Adani, Indiabulls Housing, SJVN, APL Apollo

2024 to see surge in new-age tech IPOs as macroeconomic headwinds ease

Pre-election lull in ordering, execution activity yet to show, say cos

Adani raises $15 bn in equity, debt in comeback plan post Hindenburg rout

Indian Overseas Bank unveils savings account portability facility

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Alternative Investment Funds assets under management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon