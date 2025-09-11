Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian court rejects Asian Paints' plea to stop antitrust probe: Report

Indian court rejects Asian Paints' plea to stop antitrust probe: Report

The High Court in a brief hearing on Thursday dismissed the company's plea, and a detailed order will be issued later, said the six sources

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Asian Paints sought to quash the inquiry in July by mounting a challenge at the High Court in Mumbai, arguing that CCI officials damaged its reputation by publishing - and then deleting - allegations against its CEO from the investigation order.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Asian Paints to quash an ongoing antitrust inquiry against the company, six people familiar with the proceedings said.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating Asian Paints, which has a 52 per cent market share, after officials found merit in a complaint filed by rival Birla Opus that the country's biggest paints maker had abused its dominant position by offering discounts and incentives to dealers.

Asian Paints sought to quash the inquiry in July by mounting a challenge at the High Court in Mumbai, arguing that CCI officials damaged its reputation by publishing - and then deleting - allegations against its CEO from the investigation order.

 

The High Court in a brief hearing on Thursday dismissed the company's plea, and a detailed order will be issued later, said the six sources.

The court said it found "no merit" in Asian Paints' plea, one of the sources said.

Also Read

paint, JSW Paints

Paint companies hope for revival strokes amid demand surge after lullpremium

share market stock market trading

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

stock market trading

Looking for stock picks? Bet on Asian Paints, Schaeffler; details inside

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 144 pts, Nifty at 24,855; IT, FMCG, pharma see buying

paints, paint sector

What to do with Asian Paints shares post Q1? Brokerages suggest

Asian Paints did not respond to a request for comment.

The CCI and Birla Opus - the paints arm of Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries, led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla - also did not respond to requests for comment.

Rapid infrastructure and real estate growth in India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, has made the paints business a lucrative sector worth around $9.5 billion.

Birla dented Asian Paints' dominance after its launch in February 2024, growing rapidly to a near 7 per cent market share by March this year, Elara Capital data shows.

The CCI's initial review showed Asian Paints imposed what it called unfair conditions on dealers, which it considered "exploitative conduct".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Cognizant

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar says firm back in top four IT services firmspremium

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka multi-modal logistics park

adani

Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energypremium

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS launches chiplet-based services to boost semiconductor innovation

Volkswagen, Skoda

Skoda to focus on India to drive growth, avoid over-reliance on Europe: CEO

Topics : Asian Paints Courts TopUp Health Insurance probe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon