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IndiGo appoints William Walsh CEO to steer growth, stabilise operations

Former IATA chief to take charge from August as airline looks to stabilise operations and drive global expansion following recent disruption and leadership change

William ‌Walsh

William ‌Walsh (Photo: William ‌Walsh/LinkedIn)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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About three weeks after Pieter Elbers resigned following a major operational disruption, IndiGo on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as its chief executive officer (CEO), marking a leadership shift as the airline looks to stabilise operations and push global expansion.
 
William Walsh, popularly known as Willie Walsh, is currently the Director General of International Air Transport Association (IATA). He will take over the role of IndiGo CEO after his tenure at the airline body ends on July 31, and is expected to join IndiGo by early August, subject to regulatory approvals. IATA has about 300 member airlines, comprising over 80 per cent of the global commercial aviation traffic.
 
 
Welcoming Walsh's appointment, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Walsh's experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth "in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment". 
 
IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, who has been acting as interim CEO since Elbers’ exit, said the airline is entering a new phase of transformation and growth and that Walsh brings a global perspective along with strong operational expertise. Bhatia is also the promoter of the airline. 
 
Walsh has previously served as chief executive of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), a holding company that owns multiple airlines such as Aer Lingus and Iberia. A holding company is a firm that owns controlling stakes in other companies rather than running airline operations directly.

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Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation.”
 
He added that the aviation sector is changing rapidly and that IndiGo is “extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change.”
 
“What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment… I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he said.
 
IndiGo said Walsh will be responsible for "overall management and strategic direction of the airline" with a focus on "improving operational performance", expanding the airline’s network and strengthening customer experience.
 
His appointment comes at a critical juncture for IndiGo. The airline had faced an operational meltdown in December, cancelling over 4,200 flights due to issues in managing pilot schedules after new duty rules kicked in. The crisis had led to regulatory penalties and raised concerns over operational planning.
 
Elbers, who took over in 2022, stepped down earlier this month citing personal reasons, with Bhatia stepping in to run the airline in the interim.

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Topics : IndiGo Airlines Pieter Elbers Aviation News

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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