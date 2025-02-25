Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo launches wide-body flights on Delhi-Bangkok route. Check details

IndiGo launches wide-body flights on Delhi-Bangkok route. Check details

IndiGo launches its first wide-body Dreamliner flights on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1, marking a major milestone in its global expansion plans

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo Airlines is set to enhance its international connectivity with the launch of daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Bangkok, starting March 1. This marks a major milestone for India’s largest airline as it inducts its first leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner into service.  
 
The airline, known for its extensive domestic network and growing international presence, has leased the wide-body aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways ahead of its planned fleet expansion.  
 
“With air travel demand soaring, the temporary lease of a Boeing B787-9 wide-body aircraft from Norse Atlantic comes ahead of IndiGo’s delivery of XLRs in FY2026 and A350s in 2027,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.  
 
 
New daily service will operate as follows:  
 
- Flight 6E 1053 (Delhi to Bangkok) departs at 10.00 am IST, arriving in Bangkok at 3.45 pm (local time).   

- Flight 6E 1054 (Bangkok to Delhi) departs at 5.45 pm (local time), landing in Delhi at 8.55 pm IST.  
 
IndiGo will also offer business class seating on this route – an upgrade from its traditional all-economy configuration.  
 
Hailing the move as a significant step in the airline’s growth strategy, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “As India’s aviation sector undergoes rapid transformation to keep pace with unprecedented demand, IndiGo is well positioned to lead this expansion. The early induction of our wide-body aircraft marks a significant milestone in our journey.”
 
Looking beyond Asia, Elbers confirmed that IndiGo is preparing for a major European foray.  “We intend to shift to Europe in mid-Summer. We are thrilled to introduce the comfort of IndiGoStretch on our regional international routes after the positive and encouraging feedback domestically. Our roots and fundamentals are Indian, but increasingly, the world is where we operate,” he said.  
 
[With agency inputs]
 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

