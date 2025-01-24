Business Standard

Q3 results Jan 24: DLF, Indigo, JSW Steel among 81 to post earnings today

Q3FY25 company results, January 24: Godrej Consumer Products, Bank of India, and AU Small Finance Bank will release results for the Oct-Dec quarter today

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

DLF, IndiGo-operator InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, and JSW Steel will be among 81 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
 
Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Granules India, Orient Green Power Company, and DAM Capital Advisors will also be releasing their financial report for the October-December quarter today. 
 
Other companies announcing results include Shriram Finance, Laurus Labs, Vishnu Chemicals, Arkade Developers, Steel Exchange India, and Shakti Pumps.
 

Market review

The BSE Sensex on Thursday witnessed a sharp recovery after an early dip, rallying 543 points from the day’s low of 76,202 to touch a high of 76,743. It eventually closed 115 points higher at 76,520. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended 50 points up at 23,205 after hitting a low of 23,091 and a high of 23,271. Gains in auto, IT, cement, and healthcare stocks fueled the recovery, while global cues added further optimism.
 
 
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, taking cues from record highs in the S&P 500. Optimism was driven by US President Donald Trump’s advocacy for lower interest rates and reduced oil prices, which bolstered investor sentiment worldwide.

India’s benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open higher on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and strong buying trends in select sectors like auto, IT, and healthcare. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297 as of 6:56 AM, suggesting a promising start for the markets.
 
Investors will closely monitor forex data, PMI manufacturing and services flash data for January, as well as key Q3 results today. 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 24

  1. First Custodian Fund (India) Limited
  2. Aagam Capital Limited
  3. ACL Mobile Limited
  4. Ador Welding Limited
  5. Agri-Tech (India) Limited
  6. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
  7. Alphalogic Techsys Limited
  8. Arkade Developers Limited
  9. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited
  10. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Limited
  11. Atul Limited
  12. AU Small Finance Bank Limited
  13. Avon Mercantile Limited
  14. Bank of India
  15. Beryl Securities Limited
  16. Bharat Gears Limited
  17. Aditya Birla Money Limited
  18. Bharat Logistics & Aviation Limited
  19. Centrum Capital Limited
  20. Chembond Chemicals Limited
  21. CreditAccess Grameen Limited
  22. CyberTech Systems and Software Limited
  23. DAM Capital Advisors Limited
  24. DCB Bank Limited
  25. DLF Limited
  26. Duncan Engineering Limited
  27. EMS Limited
  28. Fedbank Financial Services Limited
  29. Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
  30. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  31. Gothi Plascon (India) Limited
  32. Granules India Limited
  33. Orient Green Power Company Limited
  34. GRP Limited
  35. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
  36. IB Infotech Enterprises Limited
  37. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  38. Intellect Design Arena Limited
  39. Jash Engineering Limited
  40. Jindal Saw Limited
  41. JSW Steel Limited
  42. Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited
  43. Laurus Labs Limited
  44. Lakshmi Machine Works Limited
  45. Mehai Technology Limited
  46. Midland Polymers Limited
  47. Mahan Industries Limited
  48. NIIT Limited
  49. Nureca Limited
  50. Omax Autos Limited
  51. Orient Cement Limited
  52. Oro Agri-Tech Limited
  53. Photoquip (India) Limited
  54. P H Trading Limited
  55. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited
  56. Regency Fincorp Limited
  57. Resonance Specialties Limited
  58. RPG Life Sciences Limited
  59. Sagar Cements Limited
  60. Sampann Utpadan India Limited
  61. Sasken Technologies Limited
  62. Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited
  63. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited
  64. Sharda Cropchem Limited
  65. Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Limited
  66. Shriram Finance Limited
  67. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
  68. Steel Exchange India Limited
  69. Supriya Lifescience Limited
  70. Surana Solar Limited
  71. Suven Life Sciences Limited
  72. Tanfac Industries Limited
  73. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited
  74. Totem Infrastructure Limited
  75. Trans Asia Corporation Limited
  76. Tree House Education & Accessories Limited
  77. Trident Limited
  78. TTK Healthcare Limited
  79. Ugro Capital Limited
  80. Vimta Labs Limited
  81. Vishnu Chemicals Limited
   
     
     

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

