IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore, Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3.

These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, IndiGo said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced its plans to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

"These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha.

These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state, said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo.

Also Read IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023 IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10% due to rupee depreciation, high fuel prices Swede held for molesting crew member onboard Bangkok-Mumbai flight Iron Pillar leads supply chain tech firm Pando's $30 mn Series B Funding India-UK join hands to drive transport decarbonisation initiatives Vantage emerges highest bidder for SKS Power Generation with Rs 1,800 cr Thomas Cook India's arm, Kanoo Travel to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia CIEL Group to raise Rs 150-Rs 200 cr in FY 2023-24, says official