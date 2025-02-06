Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC rejects Rashmi Saluja's plea to halt Religare Enterprises AGM

Delhi HC rejects Rashmi Saluja's plea to halt Religare Enterprises AGM

She had sought a permanent injunction to prevent her removal and to stop the resolution from being voted on at the AGM, scheduled for physical voting on Friday

Religare

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to stall the potential ouster of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) chairperson Rashmi Saluja at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for February 7.
 
The division bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee said they found "no infirmity in the order of the single judge" and dismissed Saluja’s appeal.
 
She had sought a permanent injunction to prevent her removal and to stop the resolution from being voted on at the AGM, scheduled for physical voting on Friday.
 
Earlier, a single judge of the Delhi High Court had dismissed her plea on February 4, following which she moved the division bench.
 
 
Saluja, who is set to retire by rotation, argued that her appointment was for a fixed term of five years, ending in 2028.

Also Read

Religare

Religare Enterprises' independent director Hamid Ahmed resigns from board

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Delhi HC refuses relief to Rashmi Saluja in Religare reappointment matter

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC denies stay on the Religare AGM, Burman family open offer

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Rashmi Saluja seeks relief from Delhi HC ahead of Religare AGM next month

 
The single judge’s order on February 4 noted that while she was appointed in 2023 for a five-year term, the board meeting and AGM minutes explicitly stipulated retirement by rotation.
 
“This clearly indicates that the understanding of the plaintiff that she is liable to retire is not something that was introduced for the first time in 2025... It is evident that the plaintiff has failed to establish a prima facie case in her favour," Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated in his order.
 
Saluja’s plea was opposed by four independent directors of the company and the Burman family, the largest shareholder in REL, which has launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake.
 
Saluja has offered herself for reappointment, and the outcome of the voting will be known at the AGM. The AGM, originally scheduled for December, was delayed due to legal proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

More From This Section

CNH Industrial

CNH launches engine plant in Greater Noida, targets 90% localisation

Rapido News

Rapido proposes Rs 150 cr investment in mobility, infra segment in Bengal

Air India

Industry's supply chain issues slowed Air India's growth, says Boeing

Byju's

Not given a chance for fair hearing: Former Byju's resolution professional

Emcure

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q3FY25: Profit grows 35.4%, revenue soars 17.6%

Topics : Religare Enterprises Delhi High Court Annual General Meetings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon