Infibeam Avenues to rebrand as AvenuesAI, elevates Vishwas Patel as CEO

Infibeam Avenues to rebrand as AvenuesAI, elevates Vishwas Patel as CEO

Vishwas Patel elevated to MD & CEO as fintech major shifts strategy to integrate AI across its digital infrastructure

Infibeam Avenues

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major Infibeam Avenues is set to be rebranded as AvenuesAI as the company plans to focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-led initiatives in the payments and digital infrastructure space.
 
The Gandhinagar-based company’s current joint managing director Vishwas Patel will be elevated as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.
 
Patel will oversee day-to-day operations and drive the execution of the firm’s strategic plans, reporting directly to the board.
 
The company appointed Neharika Vohra as an additional women director (non-executive, independent) for five years starting December 11, 2025.
 
The rebranding of the company is expected to capture business in sectors dominated by AI-led services such as decisioning, analytics, automation, among others.
 

“Artificial intelligence will power nearly every layer of our value chain, from authorisation and routing to fraud detection, credit scoring, digital public infrastructure, cloud technologies and scalable platform architecture,” said Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues.
 
Mehta will continue to head the company’s board as the chairman and managing director. 
 
In a statement, the company said that the rebranding is part of a broader strategy to establish AvenuesAI as a globally recognised AI-driven digital payments company.
 
Globally, the firm operates in markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Australia, United States and Oman.
 
Infibeam posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.52 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), a 50.9 per cent increase from Rs 44.07 crore it recorded in Q2FY25.
 
Sequentially, profit grew 8.6 per cent from Rs 61.25 crore in Q1FY26.
 
The company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,964.91 crore in Q2FY26, a 94 per cent increase from Rs 1,016.65 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew 53.5 per cent from Rs 1,280.21 crore in Q1FY26.
 
The company’s other income saw a substantial increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. It grew nearly six-fold from Rs 3.54 crore in Q2FY25 to Rs 21.06 crore in Q2FY26. Sequentially, it declined from Rs 26.3 crore in Q1FY26.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

