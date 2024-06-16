Edtech firm Infinity Learn has increased focus on tapping 6th-12th grade students to expand user base following the government's restriction on physical coaching for those below 16 years, and the company expects to double revenue to Rs 400 crore this fiscal.

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said the new rule that barred coaching centres from admitting students below 16 years has opened a new market for the company which already has a large user base of those preparing for all-India level engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance NEET.

Singh said that the company expects to double revenue this fiscal to Rs 400 crore with expansion of its business both in India as well as overseas.

"The new rule... is actually very helpful for us. Students can stay back home and attend online classes. We are addressing them. That is a new big market which has opened for years and this is the reason we have enhanced focus on grade 6-10," Singh said.

The edtech firm is seeing growth in clusters like north-east, Ladhakh, and Jamu and Kashmir, he said.

"...the results of the JEE Mains also help us to naturally grow 30-40 per cent. One of our online students secured an impressive All India Rank 6. More than 30 students qualified for JEE Advanced this year," Singh said.

The company claims to have over 77 lakhs users out of which 7.5 are paid customers.





"Some students pay small amounts, like Rs 50-100, just for a test. Students purchase products costing between Rs 20,000-30,000. We have an average revenue per user of Rs 3,200-3,300. We are looking at revenue of around Rs 400 crore in the financial year 2025," Singh said.

Founded three years ago, the edtech startup expects to post first operational profit this fiscal.

The company had a revenue of around Rs 200 crore in financial year 2024.

Singh said that Infinity Learn has enough funds to achieve Rs 400 crore revenue and will go for fundraise after 12-18 months when situation in the market improves.

"We have two offline centres -- Lucknow and Patna. We want to open around 40 centres in the physical space for which we need large capital because a centre takes minimum 18 to 24 months to come to break-even," Singh said.

He said that the company will increase focus in tier-3 and tier-4 towns for growth and start operations in Dubai as well this year.

"We continuously seek areas where we are not achieving profitable growth. An interesting development is that we are starting a centre in Dubai. The Middle East has been performing well for us online, so we decided to form a partnership and establish a centre in Dubai," Singh added.