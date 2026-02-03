Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys to help US bank Citizens set up AI innovation hub in India

Infosys to help US bank Citizens set up AI innovation hub in India

Infosys will work with US-based Citizens to launch an AI-first innovation hub in Bengaluru to drive AI-led transformation across banking operations and services

Infosys office

Infosys will contribute its artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity expertise to help advance Citizens’ AI-first operating model. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

Infosys said it will work with US-based financial company Citizens to launch the bank’s AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to accelerate AI-driven transformation across Citizens’ banking operations, product development and customer experience.
 
Infosys will contribute its artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity expertise to help advance Citizens’ AI-first operating model. It will support the development of scalable, agent-ready capabilities designed to simplify and speed up the delivery of new financial products and digital services.
 
“Financial institutions today face the dual challenge of rapid modernisation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our collaboration with Citizens marks a significant step in their growth journey, enabling them to adopt an AI-first operating model and become future-ready,” said Dennis Gada, executive vice president and global head of banking and financial services at Infosys.
 
 
IT services companies have been helping many of their clients set up global capability centres (GCCs) in India, which has become a hotly contested business.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Company News US banks

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

