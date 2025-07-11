Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IRB Infrastructure, InvIT clock 8% growth in toll revenue in Q1 FY26

IRB Infrastructure, InvIT clock 8% growth in toll revenue in Q1 FY26

IRB Infrastructure Developers and its InvIT report an 8% YoY growth in toll revenue, reaching Rs 1,680 crore in Q1 FY26 despite the early onset of the monsoon

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers and its listed private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported an 8% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26).
 
The toll revenue for both entities in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,680 crore, up from Rs 1,556 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.
 
The early onset of the monsoon this year had a moderate impact on traffic growth during June. Despite seasonal headwinds, both entities reported a combined toll revenue of Rs 545 crore in June 2025, compared to Rs 517 crore in June 2024, the company stated.
 
 
In June, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, IRB MP Expressway (Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway NH4), collected the highest revenue among all its subsidiaries and joint ventures. The asset recorded a toll revenue of Rs 147.5 crore, marginally higher than the Rs 144.9 crore revenue recorded in the same month last year. 

Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, “It is encouraging to witness sustained growth in toll collections throughout the first quarter of FY26, compared to the same period last year—despite the early onset of the monsoon in many parts of the country, which had a marginal impact on traffic volumes.” He added, “Looking ahead, we expect this positive growth trajectory to continue, supported by the anticipated completion of ongoing projects in our portfolio, which will further strengthen revenue visibility.”
 
Additionally, IRB is the largest integrated private toll road and highway infrastructure developer in India. The company and its two InvITs (one private and one public) have an asset base of approximately Rs 80,000 crore across 12 Indian states.
 
Currently, the IRB Group’s project portfolio (including the InvITs) has 26 road projects, which include 18 build-operate-transfer (BOT), 4 toll-operate-transfer (TOT), and 4 hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

Topics : IRB InvIT IRB Infrastructure IRB Infra

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

