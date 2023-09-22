close
Iron Mountain appoints Arvind Subramanian as executive VP, MD India

Arvind Subramanian, MD &amp; CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces

Arvind Subramanian, MD &amp; CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces

Arvind Subramanian, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Iron Mountain has appointed Arvind Subramanian as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, India.
Iron Mountain, which is listed on NYSE, is a global leader in innovative storage, data centre infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services.
Earlier, Subramanian was Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra Group's real estate arm, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
In February, the Mahindra Lifespace board approved the resignation of Subramanian as MD and CEO and as a director of the company with effect from May 22.
He has also held a senior leadership role at Boston Consulting Group.
Iron Mountain, in a statement on Thursday, said "Arvind Subramanian has joined the company on September 20th, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, India."

Arvind will report to CEO William Meaney and will be responsible for Iron Mountain's commercial and operational activities across the company's storage, digital solutions and asset lifecycle management business lines in India, it added.

"India is a significant market for Iron Mountain, and we are committed to growing our business thereby developing solutions to support the needs of our customers in India as well as developing products and services for customers in other countries," William L Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer at Iron Mountain, said.
Subramanian's appointment reflects its growth aspirations in India, Meaney said.
"I look forward to continuing to grow our business by demonstrating we understand our customers' needs, and partnering with them to provide innovative solutions and services that protect and elevate the power of their work," Subramanian said.
Subramanian holds a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Subramanian Mahindra Group

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

