iSprout secures ₹60 crore in debt funding to accelerate expansion

iSprout secures ₹60 crore in debt funding to accelerate expansion

Hyderabad-based iSprout has raised ₹60 cr in debt funding from Tata Capital to expand into metros and tier-I and II cities, upgrade infrastructure and scale managed office portfolio as it eyes an IPO

iSprout

iSprout plans to deploy the capital towards new centres in tier-I and tier-II cities.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based managed office provider iSprout has raised ₹60 crore in debt funding from Tata Capital. The infusion will support its expansion across major Indian metros, bolster enterprise-grade infrastructure and scale its managed office portfolio.
 
“This investment strengthens iSprout’s position to expand into high-growth business hubs, allowing us to capture a larger market share in flexible workspaces and scale with disciplined, asset-strategic growth. With strong occupancy and a robust pipeline, we are committed to delivering long-term value to our clients, investors and stakeholders, while accelerating our growth journey, including plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming years,” said Sundari Patibandla, co-founder and chief executive officer, iSprout.
 
 
iSprout plans to deploy the capital towards new centres in tier-I and tier-II cities, along with upgrades to its technology, workspace customisation capabilities and end-to-end facility management services.
 
Sreeni Tirdhala, co-founder and chief strategy officer, said: “We have grown 10 times in the last five years, and this investment aligns with our mission to build world-class managed offices. Enterprises and global capability centres (GCCs) need flexible, high-performance work ecosystems. This funding reinforces our ability to deliver tech-enabled, future-ready spaces. We’re excited to scale with speed and quality.”
 
With flexible workspaces emerging as a strategic priority for domestic and global enterprises, iSprout said the funding will enable faster scaling to meet growing demand while continuing to deliver design-led workspaces.
 
With a presence across nine cities and 25 centres, iSprout has a portfolio of 2.5 million square feet, including spaces under development. Beyond traditional office space, iSprout caters to GCCs, large enterprises and startups.
 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

